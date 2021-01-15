Southwest Gas Holdings. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings. found using ticker (SWX) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 75.86. Now with the previous closing price of 74.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day MA is 66.48 and the 200 day moving average is 68.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,108m. Company Website: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings., through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.