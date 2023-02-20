Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. with ticker code (SWX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 94 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 65.65 and the 200 day moving average is 76.26. The company has a market cap of $4,366m. Visit the company website at: https://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $5,020m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2,159,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.