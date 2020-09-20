Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 77.33. With the stocks previous close at 61.82 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 69.27 and the 200 day moving average is 70.37. The company has a market cap of $3,489m. Find out more information at: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

