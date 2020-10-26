Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings with ticker code (SWX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 68 with a mean TP of 77.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The day 50 moving average is 69.27 and the 200 day moving average is 70.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,489m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

