Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings with ticker code (SWX) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 77.33. With the stocks previous close at 61.82 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.1%. The day 50 moving average is 69.27 while the 200 day moving average is 70.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,489m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

