Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.1% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 calculating the average target price we see 77.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 61.82 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.27 and the 200 moving average now moves to 70.37. The market cap for the company is $3,489m. Find out more information at: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

