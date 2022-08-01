Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 92 with a mean TP of 98.5. Now with the previous closing price of 87.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.42 and the 200 day MA is 77.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,813m. Visit the company website at: https://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $6,524m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2,159,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.