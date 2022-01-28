Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 and has a mean target at 75.86. With the stocks previous close at 74.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.48 and the 200 day MA is 68.65. The market cap for the company is $4,108m. Find out more information at: http://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,169m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.