Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.3% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings with ticker code (SWX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 92 calculating the mean target price we have 99.75. With the stocks previous close at 92.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 72.61. The market cap for the company is $6,282m. Visit the company website at: https://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $6,806m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2,159,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.