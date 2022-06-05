Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 92 with the average target price sitting at 99.75. With the stocks previous close at 93.88 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.3%. The 50 day MA is 87.18 and the 200 day moving average is 73.59. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,272m. Company Website: https://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $6,664m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2,159,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.