Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 94 and 65 and has a mean target at 74.8. With the stocks previous close at 64.37 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 67.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,217m. Find out more information at: https://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,900m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2,159,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.