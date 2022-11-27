Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.9% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings with ticker code (SWX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 66 with a mean TP of 80.2. With the stocks previous close at 70.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 70.69 while the 200 day moving average is 79.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,695m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $5,348m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2,159,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.