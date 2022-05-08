Twitter
Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 106 and 84 with a mean TP of 96.25. Now with the previous closing price of 87.36 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 80.16 while the 200 day moving average is 71.57. The company has a market cap of $5,860m. Company Website: https://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $6,456m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems. As of December 31, 2021, it had 2,159,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. Southwest Gas Holdings was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

