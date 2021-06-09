Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 75.86. With the stocks previous close at 74.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 66.48 and the 200 day MA is 68.65. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,108m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.