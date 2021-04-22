Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 calculating the mean target price we have 75.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.48 and the 200 day MA is 68.65. The company has a market cap of $4,108m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.