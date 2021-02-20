Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 68 with the average target price sitting at 75.86. With the stocks previous close at 74.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day MA is 66.48 while the 200 day moving average is 68.65. The market cap for the company is $4,108m. Find out more information at: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.