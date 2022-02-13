Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings with ticker code (SWX) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 68 with a mean TP of 75.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.48 and the 200 day moving average is 68.65. The market cap for the company is $4,108m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.swgasholdings.com

The potential market cap would be $4,169m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.