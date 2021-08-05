Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings found using ticker (SWX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 96 and 68 and has a mean target at 75.86. Now with the previous closing price of 74.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day MA is 66.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.65. The company has a market cap of $4,108m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.