Southwest Gas Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.5% Upside

Southwest Gas Holdings with ticker code (SWX) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 96 and 68 and has a mean target at 75.86. Now with the previous closing price of 74.74 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.5%. The day 50 moving average is 66.48 while the 200 day moving average is 68.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,108m. Visit the company website at: http://www.swgasholdings.com

Southwest Gas Holdings, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers. The company also provides trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems; and industrial construction solutions. Southwest Gas Holdings was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.