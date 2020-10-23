Southwest Airlines Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.2% Upside

Southwest Airlines Company with ticker code (LUV) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 45.47. Now with the previous closing price of 40.16 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.3. The market cap for the company is $23,501m. Visit the company website at: http://www.southwest.com

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also offers inflight entertainment and connectivity service on Wi-Fi enabled aircraft; and sells points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, and restaurants. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an iPadOS app, and an android app; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it offers ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

