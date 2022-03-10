Southwest Airlines Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

Southwest Airlines Company found using ticker (LUV) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 28 with a mean TP of 54.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 39.16 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.92. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,085m. Find out more information at: https://www.southwest.com

The potential market cap would be $33,298m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countriesluding Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircrafts; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needsluding websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.