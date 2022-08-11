Twitter
Southwest Airlines Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.8% Upside

Southwest Airlines Company found using ticker (LUV) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 40 with a mean TP of 52.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.8%. The 50 day MA is 39.05 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,307m. Visit the company website at: https://www.southwest.com

The potential market cap would be $31,653m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircrafts; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needs, including websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

