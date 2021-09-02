Southwest Airlines Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.4% Upside

Southwest Airlines Company found using ticker (LUV) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 57 calculating the average target price we see 66.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 33.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $29,316m. Company Website: http://www.southwest.com

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. Its services also cover destinations in Hilo on Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Palm Springs, California; and Montrose (Telluride and Crested Butte), Colorado. In addition, the company provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircrafts; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company provides a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needs, including Southwest.com, mobile website, and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it offers ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.