Southwest Airlines Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.5% Upside

Southwest Airlines Company with ticker code (LUV) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 68 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 47.63. Now with the previous closing price of 36.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.07 and the 200 day MA is 38.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,313m. Visit the company website at: https://www.southwest.com

The potential market cap would be $28,034m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircrafts; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needs, including websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.