Southwest Airlines Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Southwest Airlines Company found using ticker (LUV) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 68 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 47.25. Now with the previous closing price of 37.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.67. The company has a market cap of $21,553m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.southwest.com

The potential market cap would be $27,494m based on the market concensus.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countriesluding Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. It also provides inflight entertainment and connectivity services on Wi-Fi enabled aircrafts; and Rapid Rewards loyalty program that enables program members to earn points for dollars spent on Southwest base fares. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers’ travel needsluding websites and apps; and SWABIZ, an online booking tool. Further, it provides ancillary services, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

