SouthState Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

SouthState Corporation found using ticker (SSB) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 67 and has a mean target at 81.43. Now with the previous closing price of 77.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The 50 day MA is 74.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 77.96. The company has a market cap of $5,460m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.southstatebank.com

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management services, merchant services, debit card products, automated clearing house services, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, and other treasury services. As of December 31, 2020, it served customers through 285 branches in Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.

