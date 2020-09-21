Southern Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Southern Company (The) with ticker code (SO) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67 and 48 with the average target price sitting at 59.53. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 54.74. The market cap for the company is $55,774m. Company Website: http://www.southerncompany.com

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 42 solar facilities, 10 wind facilities, and 1 biomass facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,585 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications services with various communication options, including push to talk, cellular service, text messaging, wireless Internet access, and wireless data. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

