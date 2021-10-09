Southern Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.0% Upside

Southern Company (The) found using ticker (SO) now have 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 76 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 67.68. With the stocks previous close at 62.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.0%. The 50 day MA is 64.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 63.96. The company has a market cap of $66,240m. Visit the company website at: http://www.southerncompany.com

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. It owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 44 solar facilities, 13 wind facilities, 1 fuel cell facility, and 1 battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 75,924 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.6 million electric and gas utility customers. It also provides products and services in the areas of energy efficiency, and utility infrastructure. In addition, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.