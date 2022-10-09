Southern Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.4% Upside

Southern Company (The) with ticker code (SO) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 75.88. With the stocks previous close at 65.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 72.06. The market cap for the company is $69,779m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.southerncompany.com

The potential market cap would be $80,554m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.