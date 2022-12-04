Southern Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.7% Upside

Southern Company (The) found using ticker (SO) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 59 with the average target price sitting at 68.88. Now with the previous closing price of 67.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.7%. The day 50 moving average is 66.17 and the 200 day MA is 71.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $73,311m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.southerncompany.com

The potential market cap would be $74,567m based on the market concensus.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.