Southern Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.3% Downside

Broker Ratings

Southern Company (The) found using ticker (SO) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 77 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 69.47. Now with the previous closing price of 75.76 this would indicate that there is a downside of -8.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 68.51 while the 200 day moving average is 65.47. The company has a market cap of $81,097m. Company Website: https://www.southerncompany.com

The potential market cap would be $74,364m based on the market concensus.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

