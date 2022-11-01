South32 Ltd -20.6% potential downside indicated by Barclays

South32 Ltd with ticker (LON:S32) now has a potential downside of -20.6% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the South32 Ltd share price of 205 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -20.6%. Trading has ranged between 2 (52 week low) and 210 (52 week high) with an average of 1,301,900 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £17,148,619,811.



South32 Limited is a mining and metals company. Its segments include Worsley Alumina, focused on integrated bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Australia; Brazil Alumina, which operates Alumina refinery in Brazil; Brazil Aluminium, which operates Aluminium smelter in Brazil; Hillside Aluminium, which operates Aluminium smelter in South Africa; Mozal Aluminium, which operates Aluminium smelter in Mozambique; Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, which operates underground metallurgical coal mines in Australia; Australia Manganese, which is an integrated producer of manganese ore and alloy in Australia; South Africa Manganese, which is an integrated producer of manganese ore and alloy in South Africa; Cerro Matoso, which is an integrated laterite ferronickel mining and smelting complex in Colombia; Cannington, which operates silver, lead and zinc mine in Australia; Hermosa, which is engaged in base metals exploration and development option in the United States; and South Africa Energy Coal.







