South State Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

South State Corporation with ticker code (SSB) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 70 and 52 with a mean TP of 59.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 54.8 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The 50 day MA is 52.19 and the 200 day MA is 52.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,794m. Visit the company website at: http://www.southstatebank.com

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and other consumer loans; lending and credit card services; and automated teller machines processing services. In addition, the company provides treasury management services, merchant services, debit card products, automated clearing house services, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, and other treasury services. As of December 31, 2019, it served customers through 155 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, nine North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and four Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

