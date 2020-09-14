South State Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

South State Corporation with ticker code (SSB) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 52 calculating the average target price we see 60.44. With the stocks previous close at 51.93 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The day 50 moving average is 54.97 while the 200 day moving average is 54.07. The market cap for the company is $3,704m. Visit the company website at: http://www.southstatebank.com

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and other consumer loans; lending and credit card services; and automated teller machines processing services. In addition, the company provides treasury management services, merchant services, debit card products, automated clearing house services, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, and other treasury services. As of December 31, 2019, it served customers through 155 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, nine North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and four Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

