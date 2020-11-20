Twitter
South State Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

South State Corporation found using ticker (SSB) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76 and 62 calculating the mean target price we have 70.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 69.17 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The day 50 moving average is 60.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,884m. Company Website: http://www.southstatebank.com

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and other consumer loans; lending and credit card services; and automated teller machines processing services. In addition, the company provides treasury management services, merchant services, debit card products, automated clearing house services, lock-box services, remote deposit capture services, and other treasury services. As of December 31, 2019, it served customers through 155 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, nine North Carolina counties, 17 Georgia counties, and four Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

