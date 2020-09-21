South Jersey Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.3% Upside

South Jersey Industries found using ticker (SJI) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 21 with a mean TP of 28.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.93 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,902m. Company Website: http://www.sjindustries.com

South Jersey Industries, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 146 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,701 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 397,090 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy related projects, including natural gas fueled combined heating, cooling and power, and landfill gas-to-energy production facilities, as well as solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and procurement and cost reduction services. South Jersey Industries was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn