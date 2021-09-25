South Jersey Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

South Jersey Industries with ticker code (SJI) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 36 and 24 with the average target price sitting at 29.22. Now with the previous closing price of 22.27 this indicates there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 24.28 and the 200 day MA is 25.23. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,446m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sjindustries.com

South Jersey Industries, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 146.7 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,771 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 404,886 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.