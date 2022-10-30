South Jersey Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

South Jersey Industries found using ticker (SJI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 36 and 26 with a mean TP of 34. Now with the previous closing price of 34.77 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The day 50 moving average is 33.99 while the 200 day moving average is 32.83. The market cap for the company is $4,274m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sjindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $4,179m based on the market concensus.

South Jersey Industries, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 147 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,815 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 384,062 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.