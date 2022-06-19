Twitter
South Jersey Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.8% Downside

Broker Ratings

South Jersey Industries found using ticker (SJI) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 33.14. With the stocks previous close at 33.76 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.8%. The 50 day MA is 34.24 while the 200 day moving average is 28.1. The market cap for the company is $4,186m. Company Website: https://www.sjindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $4,109m based on the market concensus.

South Jersey Industries, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 147 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,815 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 384,062 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

