Sourcebio International PLC 26.8% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International PLC with ticker (LON:SBI) now has a potential upside of 26.8% according to Liberum Capital.







Liberum Capital set a target price of 205 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Sourcebio International PLC share price of 150 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 26.8%. Trading has ranged between 125 (52 week low) and 240 (52 week high) with an average of 64,477 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £112,016,375.



SourceBio International plc is a provider of integrated laboratory services and products. The Company operates through four business segments: Infectious Disease Testing, Healthcare Diagnostics, Genomics and Stability Storage. Its Infectious Disease Testing segment offers COVID-19 antigen reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing services to the national health service (NHS), private healthcare providers and private industry. Its Healthcare Diagnostics segment offers histopathology and clinical diagnostic services for the NHS and private healthcare across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Genomics segment offers deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations (CROs) and other research groups in the United Kingdom, Europe and North America. Its Stability Storage segment offers shelf-life testing services and equipment for pharmaceutical companies and others.







