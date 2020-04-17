Sorrento Therapeutics – Consenus Indicates Potential 775.5% Upside

Sorrento Therapeutics with ticker code (SRNE) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 21 with a mean TP of 22.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.57 this indicates there is a potential upside of 775.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.13 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.61. The company has a market capitalisation of $498m. Find out more information at: http://www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Sorrento Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharma company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company’s clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. Sorrento Therapeutics has a collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento’s COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company also has a collaboration with Celularity for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn