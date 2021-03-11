Sorrento Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 218.5% Upside

Sorrento Therapeutics found using ticker (SRNE) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 21 and has a mean target at 28. Now with the previous closing price of 8.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 218.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.07 and the 200 day moving average is 9.08. The market cap for the company is $2,761m. Company Website: http://www.sorrentotherapeutics.com

Sorrento Therapeutics, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host diseases. The company also develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. In addition, it engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. Additionally, the company has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection. Sorrento Therapeutics was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.