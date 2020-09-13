Sonoco Products Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Sonoco Products Company with ticker code (SON) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 63 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have 56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is 53.63 and the 200 day moving average is 50.32. The market cap for the company is $5,369m. Visit the company website at: http://www.sonoco.com

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services comprising contract packing, fulfillment, and scalable service centers; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paper amenities, such as coasters and glass covers. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assurance packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.

