Sonoco Products Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Sonoco Products Company with ticker code (SON) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 59 with a mean TP of 63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 58.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.58 and the 200 day moving average is 62.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,802m. Company Website: https://www.sonoco.com

The potential market cap would be $6,239m based on the market concensus.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Display and Packaging segment offers temporary and semi-permanent point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services comprising contract packing, fulfillment, and scalable service centers; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paper amenities, such as coasters and glass covers. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes, cones, and cores; fiber-based construction tubes; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and molded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.