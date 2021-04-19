Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings – Consensus Indicates Potential 240.4% Upside

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings with ticker code (SONN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 8. Now with the previous closing price of 2.35 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 240.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.53 and the 200 day moving average is 2.92. The market cap for the company is $40m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sonnetbio.com

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate includes SON-080, a human version of low dose Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company is also developing SON-081, a low dose IL-6 for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under phase I trials; SON-1010, a FHAB derived compound, which utilizes a human version of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) is under pre-clinical trial, as well as SON-1210, a bi-specific construct that combines FHAB with IL-12 and human Interleukin-15 for the treatment of solid tumor is under pre-clinical trial. In addition, it develops SON-2014, a bi-specific combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor and Interleukin-18 for the treatment of cancer; and SON-3015, a bi-specific combination of anti-IL6 and anti-tumor growth factor beta for tumor and bone metastases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.