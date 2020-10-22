Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Sonic Automotive found using ticker (SAH) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 38 and has a mean target at 50. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.2 this would imply there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The day 50 moving average is 41.27 while the 200 day moving average is 33.37. The market cap for the company is $1,758m. Company Website: http://www.sonicautomotive.com

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 99 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 15 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 9 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

