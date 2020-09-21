Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Sonic Automotive with ticker code (SAH) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The 50 day MA is 42.48 and the 200 day moving average is 29.26. The market cap for the company is $1,677m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sonicautomotive.com

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 99 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 15 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 9 EchoPark stores. Sonic Automotive was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

