Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 82.0% Upside

Sonic Automotive with ticker code (SAH) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 66.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 82.0%. The day 50 moving average is 42.9 and the 200 day MA is 47.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,484m. Company Website: https://www.sonicautomotive.com

The potential market cap would be $2,701m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.