Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.0% Upside

Sonic Automotive with ticker code (SAH) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.06 and the 200 day moving average is 50.04. The market cap for the company is $2,170m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.sonicautomotive.com

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 96 new vehicle franchises representing 21 brands of cars and light trucks; 14 collision repair centers in 12 states; and 16 EchoPark stores. It also operates EchoPark.com, an online store for pre-owned vehicles. Sonic Automotive was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.