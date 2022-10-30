Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Sonic Automotive – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Sonic Automotive with ticker code (SAH) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 80 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have 59.86. With the stocks previous close at 47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.4%. The day 50 moving average is 47.35 while the 200 day moving average is 45.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,855m. Visit the company website at: https://www.sonicautomotive.com

The potential market cap would be $2,363m based on the market concensus.

Sonic Automotive operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

